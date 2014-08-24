Industrialist S K Bajoria quits Left, joins BJP

Former CPM member industrialist Sishir Bajoria (left) with BJP state president Rahul Sinha on Saturday.

Industrialist Sishir Bajoria joined BJP on Saturday calling off his decade long association with the Left.

“I have worked a lot for the party and I will do the same for the BJP too. CPM is now a caged tiger placed in the zoo which needs to depend on people for being fed. At present, the state needs BJP in order to develop. Though the industries tried their best, they could not establish in the state during the Left regime. And even now the ruling party claims that they do not need big industries and want to depend more on small and medium industries,” said the industrialist who joined the saffron brigade in presence of BJP state president Rahul Sinha.

“In this scenario, the youth is unemployed due to which they join several kind of syndicates, thus flourishing syndicate raj. I am an industrialist and I joined the CPM because I wanted to be among people. However, now I have left it because I want to be with people. I never used politics for any favour and that is why I was never inclined towards the ruling party and did not change sides with the change in regime. But now, the CPM is almost rejected by the people,” Bajoria added.

Bajoria was believed to have close association with the former Chief Ministers Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and with senior CPM leader Sitaram Yechuri. However, according to sources in CPM party, Bajoria, who was expecting an MP ticket, was never given his ‘due recognition’ which led to this shift of allegiance.

Though Left Front chairman Biman Bose said that he was not aware of the development, Bajoria claimed that he submitted his resignation to the party on Friday.

Sishir Kumar Bajoria served as Managing Director of IFGL Refractories Limited and is the Promoter of S K Bajoria Group based at Kolkata.

