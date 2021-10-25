‘Inducting TMC leaders cost BJP the state polls’

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra on Sunday said his party had paid the price in the state Assembly elections earlier this year for attaching too much importance to disgruntled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who joined it ahead of the polls. Hazra told reporters in Bolpur in Birbhum district that the party old-timers felt sidelined following the entry of the new leaders from the TMC.

“We made mistakes. We gave too much importance to new leaders who came from the TMC. We also ignored the contribution made by party old-timers who felt sidelined and were of the view that the party now belongs to new leaders. This was not the right thing to do and some of our state-level leaders were responsible for that. We gave too much importance to opportunist TMC leaders and some celebrities. We have learnt our lessons. This was also much needed,” said Hazra.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who stepped down as the party’s state unit chief last month, did not give much importance to Hazra’s remarks and said everyone in the BJP was given equal importance.

The Medinipur MP added, “We don’t function in that way. Whoever holds our party flag gets the respect he deserves. We consider all as our party workers.”