After raids, ex-minister Indranil Sen appears before ED in Durga Puja ‘preview show’ case

West Bengal’s former tourism minister Indranil Sen on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate following a summons in connection with financial irregularities involving a company that ran Durga Puja preview shows. The central agency issued the summons following marathon searches conducted at 15 locations, including the residences of Sen and his relatives, on Tuesday.

According to ED sources, they have found evidence backing the allegations during the raids.

The case stems from a police complaint filed in June that alleged that after Kolkata’s Durga Puja received United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco) recognition, an organisation named ‘massArt’ carried out a major financial fraud using the UN body’s name.