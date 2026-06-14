Former Bengal minister, wife seek pre-arrest bail in Durga Puja passes case

The case, filed by Jaydeep Mukherjee, an international travel consultant and global promoter of Durga Puja, along with Saguna Mukherjee claim that there was a plan to sell VIP tickets at high prices in the name of a special preview show or advance mandap darshan before Durga Puja. (File Photo)

Former Minister of State for Tourism and Information and Culture, Indranil Sen and his wife, Madhuchanda Sen, moved to Calcutta High Court on Friday for anticipatory bail in connection with a case linked to alleged irregularities in Durga Puja ticket sales.

Sen’s counsel mentioned the matter before Justice Joy Sengupta, who permitted the matter to be filed. The matter is likely to be heard on June 17 th.

The FIR was filed against the couple and several top officials of the cultural organization “MassArt” over allegations of selling high-priced ‘donor passes’ and ‘preview show’ during Durga Puja. The tickets were sold under the fraudulent claim of an official partnership with UNESCO since their inception.