scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Must Read

Indo-Bangladesh passenger train services set to resume today

PM Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina had inaugurated New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express in Dhaka on March 26 last year — on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of Bangladesh's independence — but the service could not be started due to the Covid-19.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 29, 2022 4:08:00 am
Indo-Bangladesh passenger train services set to resume todayAccording to Indian railway sources, Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express and Dhaka-Kolkata Maitri Express will start chugging from May 29 and May 30, respectively. (Representative Image)

After remaining suspended for over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indo-Bangladesh passenger train services are set to resume starting May 29.

According to Indian railway sources, Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express and Dhaka-Kolkata Maitri Express will start chugging from May 29 and May 30, respectively.

However, Mitali Express between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka will be flagged off at the New Jalpaiguri station on June 1. Minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and his Bangladesh counterpart Md Nurul Islam Sujon will attend the
ceremony virtually.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina had inaugurated New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express in Dhaka on March 26 last year — on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of Bangladesh’s independence — but the service could not be started due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Best of Express Premium

Weekly Horoscope, May 29, 2022 – June 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and o...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 29, 2022 – June 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and o...
Fingers burnt last time, AAP picks two Padma Shris for RS seatsPremium
Fingers burnt last time, AAP picks two Padma Shris for RS seats
Heat rising over Kerala rally, PFI in no mood to backtrack on ‘camp...Premium
Heat rising over Kerala rally, PFI in no mood to backtrack on ‘camp...
‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...Premium
‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Kolkata

Mitali Express will run from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka via Changrabandha, Maitri Express will run from Kolkata to Dhaka via Gede-Darshana and Bandhan Express will run from Kolkata to Khulna via Petrapole-Benapole.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement