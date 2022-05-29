Indo-Bangladesh passenger train services set to resume today

After remaining suspended for over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indo-Bangladesh passenger train services are set to resume starting May 29.

According to Indian railway sources, Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express and Dhaka-Kolkata Maitri Express will start chugging from May 29 and May 30, respectively.

However, Mitali Express between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka will be flagged off at the New Jalpaiguri station on June 1. Minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and his Bangladesh counterpart Md Nurul Islam Sujon will attend the

ceremony virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina had inaugurated New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express in Dhaka on March 26 last year — on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of Bangladesh’s independence — but the service could not be started due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mitali Express will run from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka via Changrabandha, Maitri Express will run from Kolkata to Dhaka via Gede-Darshana and Bandhan Express will run from Kolkata to Khulna via Petrapole-Benapole.