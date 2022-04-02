scorecardresearch
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight develops snag while taking off, grounded

By: PTI | Ranchi |
April 2, 2022 2:11:23 pm
A Kolkata-bound flight was grounded at the Ranchi airport on Saturday after it developed a technical snag while taking off, officials said.

The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off around 9 am, they said.

“The air-conditioner of the plane developed a snag and it stopped working. So, the flight was grounded for repair works,” Ranchi airport director Vinod Sharma told PTI.

Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, he said.

