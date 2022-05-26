scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Indian Super League: Mamata Banerjee helps football club East Bengal bag Emami sponsorship

"Both parties have agreed to the partnership. It paves the way for East Bengal's participation in the Indian Super League,” said Mamata Banerjee.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: May 26, 2022 6:00:32 am
Indian Super League: CM Mamata Banerjee helps East Bengal bag Emami sponsorshipWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Image Source: CMO)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that Emami Group agreed to sponsor the century-old football club East Bengal, which lost sponsors after their disastrous performance in the Indian Super League (ISL).

“I had a small request to Emami if they could help East Bengal since they have been a Kolkata-based industry and never left Bengal. East Bengal club has a strong brand value. Both parties have agreed to the partnership. It paves the way for East Bengal’s participation in the ISL,” said Banerjee.

East Bengal official Debabrata Sarkar said, “Didi is the only Chief Minister of Bengal who always thinks about the growth of sports in the state. Again, she helped us to get a sponsor.” Earlier, too, Banerjee had helped East Bengal solve problems with their earlier sponsor Shree Cement Group.

Emami Group director Aditya Agarwal said, “We thank the Chief Minister for offering us a chance to get associated with such a top and old club. Emami has been associated with

East Bengal and football since the 1990s, and now, we are getting a second chance. We hope that we will be able to meet the expectations.”

