Indian Statistical Institute gets new director after eight months

According to sources, on Tuesday, Council Chairman Kopolil Radhakrishnan informed council members of Dutta's appointment via email on Tuesday. Dutta will assume charge from April 1.

By: Express News Service
1 min readKolkataApr 2, 2026 05:45 AM IST
Indian Statistical Institute gets new director, Indian Statistical Institute, ISI gets new director, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsA recipient of several awards, Dutta was conferred the “Professor Satish C. Bhatnagar Award” (2017) for the best publication in History of Mathematics, and the "INSA Teachers Award" of the Indian National Science Academy, in 2018.
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The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has appointed renowned mathematician Amartya Kumar Dutta as its new full-term director, with effect from Wednesday.

According to sources, on Tuesday, Council Chairman Kopolil Radhakrishnan informed council members of Dutta’s appointment via email on Tuesday. Dutta will assume charge from April 1.

His appointment comes after an eight-month vacancy.

His predecessor, Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, completed her term on December 31, 2025.

In January, the council chairman appointed Ayanaendranath Basu, the senior-most professor at ISI, as the officiating director.

Dutta, a faculty member of ISI’s Statistics and Mathematics division, holds a Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of Bombay (TIFR). His Ph.D. thesis, “Problems in Algebra: On Affine Fibrations and Linear Planes over a D.V.R.”, was awarded in December 1994.

A recipient of several awards, Dutta was conferred the “Professor Satish C. Bhatnagar Award” (2017) for the best publication in History of Mathematics, and the “INSA Teachers Award” of the Indian National Science Academy, in 2018.

 

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