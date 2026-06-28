Indian Railways to permanently close reservation counters at 8 Sealdah Division stations from July 1 – Full list

Closure of railway reservation counters over Sealdah Division: Indian Railways (IR) has decided to permanently close computerised reservation counters, also known as Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters, at eight stations under the Sealdah Division from July 1. These counters facilitate the booking of reserved tickets for both long-distance and short-distance trains. The Sealdah Division falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the Eastern Railway (ER) zone.

Apart from booking reserved train tickets, PRS counters also allow passengers to modify or cancel their bookings and enquire about seat availability on specific trains.

Also Read | 15-minute current booking rule boosts Vande Bharat train ridership across Southern Railway

Indian Railways’ internet ticket booking service was launched in 2002. In recent years, the share of e-ticketing has increased to more than 87 per cent of total reserved tickets booked on the IR network.