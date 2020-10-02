Indian Coast Guard commissions new fast patrol vessel built by GRSE

The “ICGS Kanaklata Barua” was commissioned at the GRSE Fitting Out Jetty (FOJ) Unit on Wednesday. (Express)

The Indian Coast Guard has commissioned the fast patrol vessel “ICGS Kanaklata Barua” that was built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE). It is one of the five fast patrol vessels that the GRSE has built for the Coast Guard.

The GRSE, which is a mini Ratna category 1 establishment and a leading shipyard, delivered the latest vessel to the Coast Guard on June 9. Till date, the company has delivered 105 warships.

The “ICGS Kanaklata Barua” was commissioned at the GRSE Fitting Out Jetty (FOJ) Unit on Wednesday. The event was attended through video conferencing by Additional Secretary at Ministry of Defence Jiwesh Nandan, and other senior Ministry of Defence dignitaries, including GRSE Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral (retired) VK Saxena, Shipbuilding Director Commodore (retired) Sanjeev Nayyar, Personnel Director Commodore (retired) PR Hari, and Director of Finance RK Dash.

These fast patrol vessels built by the GRSE are powerful, fuel-efficient platforms that are designed to perform multi-purpose activities such as patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching, and rescue operations. They are designed for a maximum speed of 34 knots, and an endurance of more than 1,500 nautical miles. These vessels are equipped with three main engines of MTU make, and advanced control systems, “water jet” units and an “integrated bridge system” containing all communication and navigation systems.

These ships are also fitted with a 40/60 gun as the main armament, and improved habitability features with fully air-conditioned modular accommodation for 35 personnel. The vessels were designed by the GRSE in line with the requirements of the Indian Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, celebrating the central government’s “Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”, a state-of-the-art modern hull block complex and an indigenous underwater CNC plasma cutting facility were virtually inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Rajabagan dockyard unit of GRSE on Wednesday.

