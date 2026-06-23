India’s warship-building capability gaining new speed: Navy chief

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“India’s warship-building capability is gaining new speed in modern technology, self-reliance, and self-confidence,” Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said on Saturday as the Navy commissioned three frontline platforms — INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray — at a ceremony in Kolkata. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The PM’s presence at the tri-commissioning ceremony, Admiral Swaminathan said, reflected his “support and vision for India’s maritime development and growing strength”.
The Navy chief also thanked the Ministry of Defence, the West Bengal government, veterans, industry partners and MSMEs for their contribution to the projects, and congratulated Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), describing it as a long-standing and trusted partner of the Indian Navy.
Admiral Swaminathan said the commissioning marked India’s second tri-commissioning ceremony in just 17 months, after the first such event in Mumbai last year.
“Today, just seventeen months later, this second tri-commissioning in Kolkata shows that India’s warship-building capability is gaining new speed in modern technology, self-reliance, and self-confidence,” he said.
The Navy chief said all three projects had set new benchmarks.
INS Dunagiri, the fifth warship under the Project 17A frigate programme, has been equipped with the latest combat capabilities and was built in about 33 per cent less time than vessels under the previous frigate programme, he said.
INS Sanshodhak, the fourth hydrographic survey vessel of the Sandhayak class, was commissioned on World Hydrography Day. Admiral Swaminathan said the vessel’s advanced hydrographic equipment would support the maritime and Blue Economy aspirations of India’s partner nations and help advance the Prime Minister’s MAHASAGAR vision.
INS Agray, the fourth anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft of the Arnala class, showcases the benefits of public-private partnership in defence shipbuilding, he said. Some vessels under the project are being built at private shipyards, enabling better utilisation of national resources and reducing construction timelines.
The Navy chief said the induction of the three platforms would strengthen the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities and enhance its ability to safeguard national maritime interests.
Congratulating the commanding officers, officers and sailors of the three ships, Admiral Swaminathan expressed confidence that they would serve with dedication and add “new golden chapters to the glorious history of the Indian Navy”.
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