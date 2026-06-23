India’s warship-building capability gaining new speed: Navy chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memento from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan during the tri-commissioning ceremony of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, in Kolkata. (PMO via PTI Photo)

“India’s warship-building capability is gaining new speed in modern technology, self-reliance, and self-confidence,” Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said on Saturday as the Navy commissioned three frontline platforms — INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray — at a ceremony in Kolkata. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM’s presence at the tri-commissioning ceremony, Admiral Swaminathan said, reflected his “support and vision for India’s maritime development and growing strength”.

The Navy chief also thanked the Ministry of Defence, the West Bengal government, veterans, industry partners and MSMEs for their contribution to the projects, and congratulated Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), describing it as a long-standing and trusted partner of the Indian Navy.