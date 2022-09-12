‘India poised to become global powerhouse’

At a panel discussion of leading businessmen on “Opportunities for Youth in the Next Decade”, organised by JITO youth wing, Sanjay Budia of the Patton Group said India is poised to become a global powerhouse and there are opportunities in every sector.

Harvardhan Neotia of Ambuja Neotia Group said business needs continuity and that comes from adapting changes in external and internal environment. Kumarpal R Chopra of Mitraa Legal said that with Amended Company Law, and changes made in the NCLT, the legal aspects of business and courtrooms are witnessing changes both at policy levels and process levels, with more transparency and opportunities. Vinod Dugar of RDB Group also took part in the discussion.