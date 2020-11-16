LoC Shelling: ‘He was set to come next month to see his newborn. Now his body is arriving’

Army personnel pay tribute to Subodh Ghosh at Panagarh Air Force Station on Sunday. (Express photo)

-In the festival season, Raghunathpur village in Nadia district was eerily quiet since it learnt that its 22-year-old braveheart Subodh Ghosh was among the four soldiers killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan at Baramulla sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Subodh’s coffin draped in Tri-colour reached the Panagarh Air Force station on Sunday evening where a wreath laying ceremony was held. It was taken by road to Raghunathpur where his last rites will be conducted under the station headquarters in Kanchrapara.

Married over a year ago, Subodh last spoke to his wife, Anindita, on Thursday night and was yet to meet his newborn daughter whose Annapurna ceremony was to be held next month.

“My brother was about to come to home in December, but now, his body is coming instead. This is something I cannot believe,” said Subodh’s sister Poli Ghosh.

Subodh joined the Army three years and one month ago and was part of 59 Medical Regiment Unit.

Paying tribute to the soldier, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted: “Salutations to valour of Gnr Subodh Ghosh, Village Raghunathpur, District Nadia, West Bengal @Mamtaofficial , who made supreme sacrifice in unprovoked Pak ceasefire violation at Gurez & Uri Sectors on 13 Nov 20. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family.” He said he will visit the family to pay his tribute.

Besides Subodh, there other soldiers who were killed in the Pakistan shelling were Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy (38) from Assam, Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao (28) from Nagpur and Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra (20) from Maharashtra.

