‘India no longer just a defence buyer’: PM Modi at Navy warship induction

PM Narendra Modi commissioned three indigenously built Navy warships in Kolkata and said India is emerging as a manufacturer and exporter of modern defence equipment.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 21, 2026 01:49 PM IST
Narendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi overseeing Yoga session at Red Road in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo Credit: BJP)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday remarked that India is no longer just a buyer but also a manufacturer and seller of modern weapons to many countries.

Addressing the formal commissioning of three indigenously built warships at a ceremony in Kolkata, PM Modi also said, “Bengal has given momentum to India’s growth. It is from Bengal that the campaign for a self-reliant, secure India is being carried forward. To become strong in defense, one must also be powerful at sea.”

The three platforms inducted into the Indian Navy on Sunday are INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate; INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large); and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft.

Highlighting the importance of the warships, the prime minister said, “These were made in India and designed in India. The skill and hard work of Indian engineers lie behind them. This is the greatest strength of New India. Today, India no longer wants to remain merely a buyer in the defence sector.”

Talking about the recent regime change in the state, Modi said, “Bengal is an important land for connectivity by waterways. The course of the Hooghly River has witnessed history changing. It has witnessed a new chapter and a new journey of development. Significantly, this port is named after Bengal’s illustrious son, Syama Prasad Mukherjee.”

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also present at the event, apart from senior officers of the Navy and the Air Force.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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