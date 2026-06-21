‘India no longer just a defence buyer’: PM Modi at Navy warship induction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday remarked that India is no longer just a buyer but also a manufacturer and seller of modern weapons to many countries.

Addressing the formal commissioning of three indigenously built warships at a ceremony in Kolkata, PM Modi also said, “Bengal has given momentum to India’s growth. It is from Bengal that the campaign for a self-reliant, secure India is being carried forward. To become strong in defense, one must also be powerful at sea.”

The three platforms inducted into the Indian Navy on Sunday are INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate; INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large); and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft.