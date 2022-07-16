scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

‘India maintains strong ties with neighbours’

Singh also said the Centre was extending “all possible help” to Sri Lanka amid the crisis that country is now facing.

Written by Sweety Kumari | Kolkata |
July 16, 2022 2:55:46 am
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI file)

IF INDIA is increasing its power, it is doing so not only for itself but also for its friends, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. Singh was speaking at the launch of Dunagiri, a Project 17A frigate at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited in Kolkata. Singh said that the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other organisations need to ramp up infrastructure to stay ahead of the curve in dealing with emerging challenges.

Singh also said the Centre was extending “all possible help” to Sri Lanka amid the crisis that country is now facing. “India wants friendly relations with all its neighboring countries. For this, India keeps making constant efforts. Be it Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Maldives or Bangladesh, we have maintained our warm and strong relations with everyone. You are all aware of the difficult situation Sri Lanka is going through today. Although India has also been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine situation, we are extending all possible help to our friend Sri Lanka.”

Singh called the launching of Dunagiri a “great achievement” and said such a capable warship “reflects the growing indigenous design strength of our Navy and the high technical prowess of Indian shipyards, ancillary industries and MSMEs i.e. our “self-reliance.”

