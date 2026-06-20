Tension along Bangladesh border as ‘hundreds’ try to cross in after ‘push back’ by India side

“There was tension but we dealt with the situation adequately,” a senior BSF officer said. (File Photo)

The India-Bangladesh border in Malda district witnessed tension Saturday after hundreds of people tried to cross over from the Bangladesh side and were thwarted by Border Security Force personnel.

Sources said that the people tried to make their way in after the Indian forces had carried out a “push back” into Bangladesh of alleged infiltrators in the wee hours. Bangladesh has refused to accept people sent in without proper channels into its territory.

The incident took place on the Sukdevpur outpost in Baishnabnagar, which is located in an unfenced area of the border. BSF officers said that the situation was now under control.