Independence day: 10,000 cops to keep eye on Kolkata roads

Security has been beefed up at airport, railway stations and bus stands across the city ahead of Independence Day, police said. According to police, 10,000 policemen of all ranks will be deployed on the city roads to ensure security, maintain law and order and avert any untoward incident. Special arrangements have been made for the Red Road venue, where the Independence Day celebrations have been planned in presence of senior dignitaries.

“Six watch towers has been erected from where the venue will be monitored. Ten sand bunkers have been constructed near the parade ground. Ten police assistance booths will be there to help people,” said an official.

Police said three Quick Response Team, 22 Heavy Radio Flying Squads along with ambulances will be present at the venue for emergency purposes.

After 10 pm on Wednesday, Mayo Road, Queens way, Dufferin Road, RR Avenue and Hospital Road will remain shut for the vehicular traffic. As per police officials, intensified checking is being carried out at all naka points.

“Vigilance has been increased at the 23 entry points. All hotels and guest houses have been asked to maintain their log books. No outsider should be allowed to stay without proper documents. They have been asked to inform the local police station if anyone from outside the country seeks accommodation,” said an official.

Security at the Kolkata airport has already been intensified. While passengers have been asked to report few hours early for the flight, visitors’ entry at the airport have already been restricted.

Though such arrangements are common during the Independence Day everywhere this time, special are being taken after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped.