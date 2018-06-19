Indefinite strike begins today: ‘3.75 lakh’ trucks remain off roads over rise in fuel prices

The protest is part of an nationwide indefinite transport strike called by the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners’ Association, which began the same day (PTI Photo) The protest is part of an nationwide indefinite transport strike called by the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners’ Association, which began the same day (PTI Photo)

Around 3.75 lakh trucks stayed off the roads on Monday, the first day of an indefinite strike over the rising price of fuel and other issues, said the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association.

The protest is part of an nationwide indefinite transport strike called by the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners’ Association, which began the same day.

Wholesalers said the strike had affected supply of commodities, especially those brought in from outside the state, and that it could lead to shortage in the coming days. Not a single truck had moved in and out of West Bengal on Monday, said Subhas Chandra Bose, general secretary of the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association.

The strike has been called to protest the hike in prices of petroleum products like diesel, petrol etc, the increased rates of third party insurance premium, as well local issues like overloading and alleged harassment by the police and motor vehicles department, Bose told The Indian Express.

“It will continue till our demands are considered by the Centre. We also seek the state government’s consideration to reduce local tax as done by the Kerala Government in the recent past. We are not able to earn even Rs 5,000 operating a truck. Hence we have no option than going on strike,” he added.

Bose said the fuel prices had a direct impact on the earnings of truck operators and taxi drivers.

Over the past few weeks, several protests have been carried out in various parts of the state over the rising price of fuel. However, Principal Secretary, Transport, Alapan Bandopadhayay said the strike has had a marginal effect in the state, according to a PTI report.

