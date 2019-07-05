Toggle Menu
Increase imam’s stipend: Bengal minority federation writes to Waqf Boardhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/kolkata/increase-imams-stipend-bengal-minority-federation-writes-to-waqf-board-5815966/

Increase imam’s stipend: Bengal minority federation writes to Waqf Board

Top News Notice to son, Kailash Vijayvargiya says PM is supreme, party can act LiveBudget 2019: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget Economic Survey: Population of kids falling, merge schools The All Bengal Minority Youth Federation on Wednesday wrote to Waqf Board demanding an increase in the imam’s stipend and also threatened to launch […]

muslims in west bengal, imam stipend in bengal, stipends for purohit in bengal, hindus in bengal, west bengal news, tmc
“There is a huge gap. The purohits get over Rs 300 a day, while imams and muezzins get a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

The All Bengal Minority Youth Federation on Wednesday wrote to Waqf Board demanding an increase in the imam’s stipend and also threatened to launch an agitation if their demands were not fulfilled. This came days after the TMC-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) announced stipend for purohits (priests) in Bengal.

“There is a huge gap. The purohits get over Rs 300 a day, while imams and muezzins get a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,000 respectively. They should increase the imam’s stipend, or else we will gherao the Waqf Board,” said Md Kamruzzaman, General Secretary of All Bengal Minority Youth Federation.

A KMC official said 49 purohits from crematorium ghats, which come under the jurisdiction of the KMC, have been chosen for the stipend.

A section of purohits alleged that the state government’s initiative of offering stipend to pandits was merely an “eyewash”. “There is no reason for us to celebrate. The government has chosen only a section of Brahmins, that too who stay within the jurisdiction of the KMC. This is completely a political move unless they bring other purohits under this umbrella,” said Subhankar Chakraborty, general secretary of Bagua Bhudeb Chatispati, a Howrah-based organisation of over 500 purohits.

“There are a particular class of Brahmins called Agradani, who perform the eating rituals on behalf of the dead. They are poor… The money is being given to them as financial aid… there is nothing political about it,” said a KMC official who did not wish to be named.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rs 33-cr fraud: Chandigarh Food Park went for round tripping of loan it secured from SIDBI, says FIR
2 Pune: Website collects youth perspective on mental health
3 Transporting the dead — a service of love for these Pune hearse drivers