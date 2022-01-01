Increase beds, medicines: West Bengal govt to private hospitals

Amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, including those of the new Omicron variant, the state health department has asked private hospitals to scale up the number of beds and stockpile medicines and vaccines to the level of the first wave of the pandemic. Top officials in the health department held a meeting with representatives of private hospitals on Friday over the rising Covid numbers. The virtual meeting was attended by NS Nigam, principal secretary, Health, Sanjay Bansal, health secretary, Dr Soma Sil Mullik, chief technical officer, Department of Health and representatives of private hospitals.

“The state government apprehends a large-scale spread of Covid-19 and feels the onset of a third wave is imminent. Keeping the current situation in mind, the government has appealed to all private hospitals to scale up beds to the level of the first wave to accommodate the rising number of cases,” a representative of a private hospital said.

The state government has asked private hospitals to take stock of essential medicines, liquid medical oxygen and also keep the necessary equipment ready for the treatment of Covid patients. The health department has also asked all hospitals with laboratories to share regular data with Swasthya Bhavan and help the government gauge the spread of the virus.

Hospitals have also been asked to stockpile Covaxin vials for vaccination of 15-18-year-olds. However, senior health officials in the government said without lack of proper protocols and guidelines from the Centre, it will be difficult to start the booster dose campaign for healthcare workers and senior citizens.

Swasthya Bhavan, which houses the state health department, will also increase the frequency of sending swab samples collected from private hospitals to the School of Tropical Medicine and the Kalyani laboratory in view of the sharp increase in cases. Currently, such samples are sent twice a week.

In view of the sharp spike in cases, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is also set to reintroduce containment and micro-containment zones in the city to minimise public gatherings and movement. The meeting was held at the city civic body on Friday to identify pockets that have been reporting the maximum cases over the last few days.