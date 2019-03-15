Include demands of daily wage workers, fishermen in manifesto: NGO asks poll parties

Community-based organisations (CBOs) and NGOs have asked political parties for a People’s Manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections and include the demand of “marginalised communities” in it.

Fixed wage of Rs 54 per hour for domestic helps, preferential access to fish recourses for small scale fishing communities and including tea workers under minimum wage schedule are among the demands put forth by the leaders of Kisan Swaraj Samiti, Paschimbanga Grihaparicharika Samiti and Pramila Bahini.

Ashok Kumar Nayak, on behalf of the consortium of NGOs and CBOs said, “The idea of People’s Manifesto is inspirational because it celebrates democracy. The needs of the oppressed will be catered to when casting the vote.”

“We have been working for over 12 years, fighting inequality at workplace, forced marriages and several other issues,” said Sajida Parvin, secretary of Pramila Bahini, a body in Cooch Behar working for women’s rights.

