In TMC, MLA vs MP: After Sudip’s ‘gain’ jibe, Roy calls him ‘corrupt’

The war of words between Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tapas Roy and his party colleague and MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay escalated on Friday, causing major embarrassment to the ruling party. Roy on Friday again targeted Bandyopadhyay, calling him a “corrupt politician who has spent days in jail”.

In 2017, Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with his alleged involvement in a Ponzi firm, Rose Valley Group.

Speaking to reporters, Roy said, “I am a five-time MLA and was a councillor for ten years. I have no blot on my career. I am not corrupt and have never been to jail. So, those who are saying “hathi chale bazaar…” should refrain from using such references. Because people like us are Dobermans, Greyhounds and Great Danes (watchdogs), who charge at our enemies. We are not white elephants. We don’t praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.”

Speaking at a ‘Bijoya Sammilani’ on Thursday, Bandyopadhyay attacked Roy without taking his name. “I don’t need to meet small BJP leaders. In Parliament, PM Modi sits opposite me. There is a saying hathi chale bazaar…”

Roy further said, “Why is he soft on the BJP and its politics? Has he spoken against the misuse of central agencies by the BJP on the Opposition? He has remained silent in Parliament for the last two and a half years. If he continues to do this, then what message is he sending to dedicated party workers?”

Roy and Bandyopadhyay are at loggerheads after the BJP made TMC former student leader Tamoghan Ghosh president of the North Kolkata

district.

Roy on Wednesday claimed that Tamoghna was once taken to Mamata Banerjee by Sudip Bandyopadhyay. “Tamoghna’s father Tapan Ghosh is Sudip’s secretary. Sudip took Tamoghno to Mamata and asked him to make him president of TMCP (Trinamool Chhatra Parishad),” claimed Roy.

Roy alleged, “Sudip, Shuvendu Adhikari and Kalyan Choubey used to go to Tamoghno’s house during Durga Puja. I don’t know who is doing what for his personal interest. Many keep in touch with multiple parties. They use the party for their personal gain.”