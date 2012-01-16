In the list of hurdles to security upgrade at HC  I-cards,gates & parking area

The move to tighten the security at the Calcutta High Court,which was initiated in the aftermath of the blast at the Delhi High Court in September 2011,is yet to take off. While,the Bar Association blames the state government for failing to implement it,officials claim the security measures have been improved and it would take some time to implement the entire plan.

At the crux of the entire stalemate is display of identity cards for the advocates while entering the court premises. As per the suggestion given by Kolkata Police,display of identity cards of advocates and regularising parking of their cars were the most vital aspects for improving the security.

On December 9 meeting,the differences between the advocates and the 19-member security review committee,instituted by the Chief Justice,came to fore on the issue of identity cards of advocates. The judges committee suggested that the High Court administration would issue the identity cards and car stickers to the advocates but it was opposed by the Bar Association. The Bar Association claimed that it was the appropriate authority for issuing the identity cards and car stickers to the advocates. Though the issue was resolved,no progress was made in this regard. What would be the kind of gates installed became the latest hurdle.

Bhaskar Prasad Bishya,general secretary of Bar Association,said Chief Justice Jaynarayan Patel had agreed to their proposal on the issue of identity cards and car stickers but it was PWD departments that failed to complete the work outside the High Court building under the given timeframe. The PWD did not complete the repair work of footpath and the fencing surrounding the court premises.

Police had suggested installing of turn style gates for the entrance of advocates who could punch their special magnetic cards for entry.

A senior police officer,however,said that the gates could not be installed as the advocates used to park their inside gate F.

Government pleader Ashoke Banerjee,a member of the judges committee,admitted that the entire plan has not been implemented for some difficulties. But the security has been tightened in the last few months,he said. The entry of the general public cannot be restricted in the high court,so security measures have to be taken considering the various aspects,said Banerjee.

The PWD would definitely finished the work shortly and Kolkata Police has identified new areas for parking of vehicles of the advocates,he said. The judges committee would call for a meeting soon to resolve the issues on the security of High Court,said Banerjee.

