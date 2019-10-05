Kolkata: In the festival of homecoming, a pandal talks of a refugee’s thikana

…“Jey din theke rashtro bolbe ae desh tomaar noye

Sey din theke Tumi udbastu”.

(The day when nation will tell you, this country is not yours From that day, you will be a refugee)

As these words penned by a Rabindra Bharati University professor echo from the blaring microphones of a Durga Puja pandal in east Kolkata, the debate over the contentious issue of National Register of Citizenship (NRC) that has gripped West Bengal resonates among the visitors.

This year, the theme of Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha Puja Committee is migration and refugee and is titled, “Thikana” or the “address”. Spread over 28,000 sqft, the puja pandal is decorated with 1.50 lakh badminton shuttlecocks and 30 gigantic shuttlecocks, depicting “refugees”. “Refugees are treated like shuttlecocks, lobbed from one place or country to another by those in power. We wanted to show that refugee’s have no permanent thikana (address),” says Sushanta Ghosh, the puja committee’s president.

While an iron fencing at the marquee shows that man-made boundaries separate the countries geographically but not its people, inside the pandal, hundreds of shuttlecocks are arranged into “colonies” depicting the lives of refugees who despite being thrown out from their lands, resettle and begin their life afresh.

A huge globe-like structure with a chair placed on its top is installed at the entrance to depict “how the world is ruled by someone in power who controls the borders and throws human beings from one side of the planet to other side, rendering them as refugees”, according to the organisers, who have also made a documentary on the theme, explaining the significance of each of the installations.

Considering that the president of the Puja committee is a Trinamool Congress leader, questions arise if the theme was deliberately chosen amid the political battle over the NRC between the BJP, which has made it a campaign issue ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the state, and the ruling TMC, which is opposed to it.

Ghosh, however, refutes the charge, saying that the “refugee” theme was chosen nearly a year ago, when NRC was not the political talking point.

“The theme was thought long back — that is last year. Now, that the people are relating it to the NRC is mere coincidence. Our objective is to show that 20 per cent of humans on our planet have no permanent address, and they are thrown out of their homes, their roots by someone in the power whenever they want,” Ghosh, who is chairman of Borough Number 13 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, says.

According to the organisers, it took more than three months to complete the pandal.

And the refugee theme has already grabbed eyeballs as the pandal has been witnessing a steady increase in footfall since Maha-Panchami (the fifth day of the 10-day festival) with a steady stream of visitors.

“The theme of refugee in the current situation is relevant and an excellent one… and they (organisers) have done a brilliant job in depicting it,” says Argho Biswas, a lecturer, who with his family came to see the pandal.

For the organisers, the theme was not only relevant in today’s times when the issue of migration and migrants have polarised society globally, but has deep historical connect with Bengal.

“People from Bengal have gone through the same situation in 1970-71 after they were forced to move to India from East Pakistan, which is now Bangladesh. We don’t want people to go through the same such situation again. Imagine people living at a place for fifty and more years, and are now scared that they may be told to leave. Therefore, our message through this puja theme is to show that humans are above any boundaries,” puja committee president Ghosh adds.

Since the exclusion of over 19 lakh people from the National Citizenship Register in neighbouring Assam, there has been a widespread panic in West Bengal over its implementation in the state. While the BJP has reiterated time and again that they will implement NRC in the state “to throw out illegal migrants” if it comes to power, the ruling TMC, as well as Opposition Left Front and the Congress, have opposed it.

Meanwhile, as Biswas family leaves the pandal, they look at a giant statue of bird installed at the centre of the pandal a last time – “humans are fettered by boundaries and can become refugees but not the animals and the birds who are far more liberated than us”, the voice from the documentary echoes.