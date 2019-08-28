In the Assembly: Citing steep hike in fines, govt says it won’t implement new Vehicles Act

The West Bengal government has decided not to implement Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, from September 1, stating that it is against such a steep hike in fines. The government is also opposing exclusion of third party in the Act from awarding fitness certificates to vehicles.

Officials stated that the government is not against the spirit of the Act, but wants some amendments in it.

“We are not implementing it on September 1. We will soon communicate our opinion on the Act to the Centre. As of now, we are not implementing the Act,” said a highly-placed state government official.

The senior official said the penalty for drunken driving has been increased five times from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000, while fine for overspeeding hiked in the range of Rs 1,000-5,000 from Rs 500. “Penalty for not wearing helmets has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 with disqualification of license for three months. These are just some of the provisions. We are against such steep hikes in the penalty,” said the official.

Also, the state government feels that allowing the manufacturing companies to give fitness certificates to vehicles is unacceptable since they will declare these fit most of the times. The state government feels that third party should give fitness certificates.