In second letter to PM Modi, Mamata says ‘universities must enjoy freedom’

A day after she sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s help in procurement of Covid-19 vaccine for the people of West Bengal ahead of the elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday wrote another letter to the PM, this time seeking “freedom for universities” in the state.

Stating that universities must enjoy the highest possible degree of self-governance and freedom to conduct their educational activities in regular interaction with their counterparts abroad, Banerjee wrote: “Knowledge is neither created by nor belongs to any single country or community. Reasonable regulations and restrictions are understandable, however, the restrictions imposed vide the office memorandum under reference further highlights the intention of Government of India towards centralisation of higher education system in our country.”

She questioned if “it is not an attempt of the central government to introduce thought policing in educational institutions by trying to impose ‘One Nation, One Thought?”

Her letter comes in the backdrop of the Union Education Ministry’s January 15 order where it had stated that publicly-funded universities will have to “seek approval” of the respective “administrative Secretary” for organising any “online/virtual international conferences/seminars/training etc”.

It also said that the ministry, while granting permission to hold such events, must ensure that the subject matter of the event did not relate to the “security of the State, border, northeast states, UT (union territory) of J&K, Ladakh, or any other issues which are clearly/purely related to India’s internal matters”.

The government order had received a major backlash, with two of the largest and oldest science academies writing letters to the government, saying it would lead to a “complete halt on all topical scientific discussions”. Consequently, on February 21, the government agreed to consider making changes to the order.

Alleging that state governments were not consulted before the issuance of the memorandum, “Our universities must enjoy the highest possible degree of self-governance and freedom.”

The chief minister highlighted that digital platforms have become a boon for teachers and students in rural areas, small towns and cities. “It will not be out of place to mention that education is in the Concurrent list of Constitution and any non-consultation by the government of India with the state governments before issuing any such instructions to the educational institutions will be against the spirit of the federal structure,” she said.

“Any such communication will only be viewed as an example of “contempt of constitutional powers of the states,” she added.

On Monday, Mamata had sought the PM’s help in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines for West Bengal. Stating that it is worrying that the general public will go to the polling stations without any vaccination coverage in the upcoming April-May election, the Chief Minister said the West Bengal government has decided to procure adequate number of Covid-19 vaccines and inoculate the people of the state free of cost.

She stated that the Covid-19 inoculation programme has started off in the right earnest with health workers and other frontline workers being vaccinated first, she said that it is equally important to reach out to every government and parastatal employee on an urgent basis in West Bengal to make the election safe.

(With inputs from PTI)