In Sadhan Pandey’s ‘legacy’ seat, BJP challenger is former TMC veteran

Even as temperatures rise, the stakes are heating up in North Kolkata’s Maniktala Assembly constituency with TMC’s Shreya Pandey pitted against BJP’s Tapas Roy.

The election in this constituency is not just about the battle between political parties; it’s majorly about holding on to old legacy — a fight between a newcomer and a veteran. With TMC’s Shreya Pandey looking to hold on to her father Sadhan Pandey’s seat, former TMC MLA and now BJP leader Tapas Roy is tenaciously working to win the support of voters.

Clad in a cream coloured handloom saree and wearing her signature chappal, Shreya, starts her campaign for the day by performing puja at a temple at 8:30 am. Amid the dhakis leading the way, and party workers shouting ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan, Shreya makes her way through the small lanes, knocking door to door. She is accompanied by her mother Supti who had won the by elections in 2024 after her husband’s death.