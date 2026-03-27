In Sadhan Pandey’s ‘legacy’ seat, BJP challenger is former TMC veteran

Even as temperatures rise, the stakes are heating up in North Kolkata’s Maniktala Assembly constituency with TMC’s Shreya Pandey pitted against BJP’s Tapas Roy.
The election in this constituency is not just about the battle between political parties; it’s majorly about holding on to old legacy — a fight between a newcomer and a veteran. With TMC’s Shreya Pandey looking to hold on to her father Sadhan Pandey’s seat, former TMC MLA and now BJP leader Tapas Roy is tenaciously working to win the support of voters.
Clad in a cream coloured handloom saree and wearing her signature chappal, Shreya, starts her campaign for the day by performing puja at a temple at 8:30 am. Amid the dhakis leading the way, and party workers shouting ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan, Shreya makes her way through the small lanes, knocking door to door. She is accompanied by her mother Supti who had won the by elections in 2024 after her husband’s death.
For the people of Maniktala, Shreya is the daughter of their Dada Sadhan and boudi Supti.
“Only the name is changing but the Pandey title is still there. It is a transit period for us… to pass it on to the younger generation. This time I made the decision to pass on the baton to my daughter,” says Supti.
Nilima Ghosh, a resident, says: “The slums have clean water and every household here benefits from Mamata Didi’s schemes, be it Lakshmir Bhandar or Swasthya Sathi Laxmi.”
Others believe that change is good and necessary. “There are open drains… garbage is being dumped on the streets. In the last 15 years, this TMC government has not done much for the middle class. Why not bring change?” says another resident, requesting anonymity.
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Referring to the constituency as the place where she grew up, Shreya has full confidence in the people there.
“It’s a huge responsibility for all the love that I get. It is not only about the elections but the continuous work everyday to keep up to the expectations of the people and to make it a better place. Our CM (Mamata Banerjee) has given us so many opportunities for women empowerment so that women become independent,” she says.
On the other side of Maniktala, Tapas Roy is seen speaking about how BJP will bring in change, not only to the constituency but also to the state.
Roy was elected as a TMC MLA in 2001, 2011, 2016 and 2021. In 2024, he quit TMC to join BJP. Dressed in a green kurta, Roy is greeted with chants of Jai Shri Ram while campaigning in the area. Roy firmly believes that “this time the lotus will bloom in Maniktala”.
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“ I left the TMC after seeing immense corruption and scam,” says Roy. “Also, I saw that the police administration stood behind the rapist in the RG Kar incidentPeople are disgusted with this government. They had high hopes from the present government but all in vain. Now, people want change and that change is the BJP,” he adds. Refuting the newcomer-veteran fight angle, Roy asserts: “Being a newcomer or veteran is not the factor but that people are disillusioned with Mamata Banerjee and that is what will matter”.
The CPI has fielded Moushumi Ghosh from Maniktala.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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