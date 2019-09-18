In one ward, 50 dengue cases in last 15 days: Kolkata Municipal Corporation

Nearly 50 residents, including children, of Ward No. 99 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) were tested positive for dengue in the last 15 days, said KMC sources. Ward No. 99 includes areas like Ramgarh, Vidyasagar Colony and Raipur Mandalpara.

In over a month, the KMC health department also reportedly recorded more than 150 dengue cases in areas like New Alipore, Golf Green, Jodhpur Park, Jadavpur and Bagha Jatin. Even last year these areas were the worst-affected, said KMC sources.

On Monday, KMC health department in-charge, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, took stock of the situation.

“The maximum number of dengue cases are recorded during this time of the year. It is important to take precautionary measures. We organise a lot of awareness programme throughout the year. However, it is also the responsibility of people living in those areas to ensure hygiene and cleaniness, so that dengue can be prevented,” said an official.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had informed the state Assembly that 17 people died of the vector-borne disease till September 5 this year. She also said nearly 10,500 have been affected by dengue in the state.

“All of us need to play a positive role in combating the dengue menace. This should not be politicised. So far, 13 people have died in government hospitals and four in private facilities till September 5,” Banerjee said in her statement in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Health Department of the KMC is planning to offer 120 prizes to the Durga Puja committees this year, to acknowledge their efforts in creating dengue awareness. They will be awarded under the Swastha Bandhab Sarad Samman. The initiative was taken by the civic body last year too and prizes were given to 80 Puja committees.

“We have found in the last few years that a good number of dengue cases have been reported after Durga Puja. So, we have decided to involve the Puja committees in our campaign against dengue. Idols and pandal décor are integral parts of the festival, but clubs should not forget their responsibility to keep the residents safe and secure,” said Deputy Mayor Ghosh.