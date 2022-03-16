In LS, Adhir seeks CBI probe into Congress leader’s killing

CONGRESS LEADER in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into the murder of his party’s councillor Tapan Kandu. While the TMC on Tuesday targeted Adhir over his remarks, the BJP supported the Congress’s demand.

A four-time Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality in Purulia district, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on Sunday. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury alleged that the TMC was involved in the murder of Kandu in collusion with a section of the police. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee rubbished Chowdhury’s allegations saying, “The Congress is trying to mislead the people. They are targeting us by making baseless allegations,” said Kalyan Banerjee.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also demanded a court-monitored probe by the CBI into the murders of Kandu and another councillor (of the TMC) in North 24 Parganas district. Speaking to mediapersons on the Assembly premises, the BJP MLA said his party would stand by the victims’ families at this time of distress.

“The wife of the deceased TMC councillor in Panihati has demanded a CBI probe. We urge the families of both victims to move the Calcutta High Court with the demand for a CBI probe. If they do this, we will support them. A court-monitored CBI probe should be ordered in the two cases,” said Adhikari.