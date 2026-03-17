In Left’s list of 192 for Bengal Assembly polls, young faces, mother of Kaliganj bomb victim

The CPI(M)-led Left Front on Monday released its first list of 192 candidates for the Assembly elections, which has a mix of old and new faces. Among the prominent names in the list were Sabina Yasmin, the mother of a nine-year-old girl who had died in a bomb blast during Kaliganj Assembly bypoll last year; CPI(M) central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee, Students’ Federation of India national general secretary Mayukh Biswas and former Rajya Sabha member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya among others.

Releasing the list at CPI(M) headquarters at Kolkata’s Alimuddin Street, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said that this is the first list and the candidates for the second list will be finalised and released within a few days.