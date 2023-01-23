In Kolkata, Saraswati Puja pandal has ‘school job scam’ as its theme

In an attempt to highlight irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in West Bengal, an organiser in Kolkata’s Narkeldanga area has “school jobs scam” as overriding theme of Saraswati Puja this time. The puja of Saraswati, the goddess of learning, is slated on January 26.

Biswajit Sarkar, one of the key functionaries of the organising committee, Sri Sri Saraswati O Kalimata Mandir Parishad, said, “We will show in three parts as how jobs in schools were sold in the state. In the first part, we will show how the then Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee sold Goddess Saraswati.

More than Rs 50 crore was recovered from her flats.”

Biswajit’s younger brother Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker, was killed allegedly during the post-poll violence on May 2, 2021, soon after the results of the assembly elections were declared.

He added, “In the second part, we will show the job seekers protesting for transparent appointments in schools. In the last part, there will be two cages with books locked in one and the goddess in other.”

Biswajit Sarkar claimed that his brother was killed for fighting against corruption. I am continuing the fight against the scourge of corruption.”

Partha Chatterjee, a senior Trinamool Congress leader, and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested last year for their alleged involvement in the school jobs scam.

Thereafter, several officers of the Education Department and some middleman who allegedly collected money from the candidates also were arrested by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Thursday, a special CBI court in Alipore rejected the bail petition of Partha Chatterjee and extended his judicial custody till February 2.

Chatterjee, who is currently lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home, was produced in the court for hearing along with other accused in the school jobs scam case. The others were former West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya, former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education head Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, former WBSSC adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha and middlemen Prasanna Roy and Pradeep Singh.