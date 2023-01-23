scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

In Kolkata, Saraswati Puja pandal has ‘school job scam’ as its theme

Biswajit's younger brother Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker, was killed allegedly during the post-poll violence on May 2, 2021, soon after the results of the assembly elections were declared.

Saraswati Puja, Saraswati Puja theme, school job scam, West Bengal government, Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsThe pandal of Sri Saraswati and Kalimata Mandir Parishad on Girish Vidyaratna Lane in Kolkata. The brother of a key organiser was killed in post-poll violence in 2021. Partha Paul

In an attempt to highlight irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in West Bengal, an organiser in Kolkata’s Narkeldanga area has “school jobs scam” as overriding theme of Saraswati Puja this time. The puja of Saraswati, the goddess of learning, is slated on January 26.

Biswajit Sarkar, one of the key functionaries of the organising committee, Sri Sri Saraswati O Kalimata Mandir Parishad, said, “We will show in three parts as how jobs in schools were sold in the state. In the first part, we will show how the then Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee sold Goddess Saraswati.

More than Rs 50 crore was recovered from her flats.”

Biswajit’s younger brother Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker, was killed allegedly during the post-poll violence on May 2, 2021, soon after the results of the assembly elections were declared.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir

He added, “In the second part, we will show the job seekers protesting for transparent appointments in schools. In the last part, there will be two cages with books locked in one and the goddess in other.”

Biswajit Sarkar claimed that his brother was killed for fighting against corruption. I am continuing the fight against the scourge of corruption.”

Partha Chatterjee, a senior Trinamool Congress leader, and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested last year for their alleged involvement in the school jobs scam.

More than Rs 50 crore was recovered from two flats of Mukherjee.

Advertisement

Thereafter, several officers of the Education Department and some middleman who allegedly collected money from the candidates also were arrested by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Thursday, a special CBI court in Alipore  rejected the bail petition of Partha Chatterjee and extended his judicial custody till February 2.

More from Kolkata

Chatterjee, who is currently lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home, was produced in the court for hearing along with other accused in the school jobs scam case. The others were former West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya, former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education head Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, former WBSSC adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha and middlemen Prasanna Roy and Pradeep Singh.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 03:21 IST
Next Story

School Jobs Scam: ‘TMC leader would get commission for arranging candidates for jobs’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close