In Kolkata, protesting teachers & cops clash

A day after the Calcutta High Court granted permission to an organisation of para teachers to organise a sit-in near Shahid Minar in the heart of Kolkata from January 11 to 13, the protesters were involved in a scuffle with the police on Monday afternoon.

Sources in the police said the scuffle occurred when the demonstrators, who gathered at the protest site under the banner of Teachers Unity Muktamancha to demand an increase in their salaries, attempted to march towards state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah around 1.30 pm.

Initially, the police tried to stop the procession near Shahid Minar by putting up barricades. However, the demonstrators broke through them and tried to proceed from Mayo Road to Lady Dufferin Road. Several policemen were seen trying to stop them without success. The police alleged that the protesters attacked them in groups, leaving Deputy Commissioner (South) Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam and another police official injured. Finally, the procession was stopped at the crossing of Red Road and Lady Dufferin Road.

The teachers have now decided to observe a relay hunger strike in protest against the state administration.