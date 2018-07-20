In Kolkata, former British premier David Cameron says ‘soft Brexit’ likely

Former British PM David Cameron with ICC president Shashwat Goenka. (Courtesy: Indian Chamber of Commerce) Former British PM David Cameron with ICC president Shashwat Goenka. (Courtesy: Indian Chamber of Commerce)

Former British prime minister David Cameron on Thursday said the UK is likely to go for a “soft” Brexit by staying close to the European Union. Cameron, who was in Kolkata to attend the AGM of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, also said there is an 80 per cent chance that the UK will leave the European Union on the basis of an agreed deal.

“Upto now, there is an 80 per cent chance that Britain will leave the Europen Union on the basis of an agreed deal. The important thing is that the British government does not like any kind of economic dislocation. Although there will be no big economic impact for leaving the EU, the UK may opt for a soft Brexit by staying close to it,” he said.

Cameron, who was the UK PM from 2010 to 2016, stepped down after his country voted to leave the EU in a referendum in June 2016. He was in favour of the UK remaining in the EU.

Speaking on the impact of Brexit on UK’s economy, Cameron said: “It depends on what sort of Brexit it is. If it is a Brexit where we remain allied to single market or somewhere, I don’t think the impact will be huge.”

The former British PM said Brexit is changing British politics. “After the UK joined the EU, there had been treaties after treaties and a series of changes. It almost became a political union. We regret the way the referendum had paved the way…” he said.

‘India should focus on skill development, infrastructure’

Former British prime minister David Cameron on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having a clear vision and said the country should focus more on developing skill and infrastructure.

Cameron further said India was a land of opportunities and described it as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

“When I look at India, I think of one word — opportunity. Opportunities that come from a country that is growing faster than any other large economy. India is one of the largest economies and is said to be one of the fastest-growing economies of its size. For further development, the country should focus more on development of infrastructure and skill development. India is fortunate to have a leadership with clear vision. When I met Prime Minister Modi, I saw he has deeply thought about long-term problems,” he said at the AGM of Indian Chamber of Commerce.

