In Justice Mantha’s contempt order: ‘Attempts to instill fear, scandalize court’

In an order initiating contempt proceedings against a group of lawyers who allegedly disrupted the proceedings of his court on January 9, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court highlighted how the courtroom was “locked from outside preventing access… to lawyers, litigants and court staff”, and that attempts were “made to browbeat, intimidate, instill fear in this court” and to “scandalize this court”.

On January 9, a section of lawyers had protested outside Justice Mantha Number 13 courtroom at the Calcutta High Court and allegedly stopped other lawyers from entering the court. The protesting lawyers were agitating over orders passed by Justice Mantha, including one passed in December last year that gave protection to Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari – the state police had been directed not to register any more FIRs against Adhikari without the High Court’s permission.

The ‘Rule of Suo Motu contempt’ was issued on January 10, a day after the ruckus outside Justice Mantha’s courtroom, after senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and advocate Samim Ahamed appeared before the judge and submitted that they had filed an affidavit before the Chief Justice of the High Court seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the agitating lawyers.

In his order detailing the chaos outside his courtroom, Justice Mantha said, “The aforesaid acts constitute criminal contempt according to Mr. Bhattacharya.”

Saying that the actions of the protesting lawyers “constitute criminal contempt”, Justice Mantha said, “There has been a clear attempt to interfere with the justice delivery system of this Constitutional Court by the said section of the Advocates and persons, by locking up the Court room from outside and preventing access to the courtroom to lawyers, litigants and Court staff.”

On posters against Justice Mantha that were put up outside his residence and on the premises of the courtroom, he said, “The false, misleading, baseless and reckless allegations in the said posters in the residential area of the constitutional functionary and the precincts of the High Court are scandalous and tend to scandalize the Court and the Judge and an attempt to lower the authority of the Court inter alia in the public at large.”

The order further pointed out, “The conduct of the advocates and the said persons in locking up the courtroom from outside and the publication of the said posters tends to shake and has shaken the confidence of the Community in the justice delivery system. A clear attempt has been made by the said advocates and the said persons… to lower the dignity and majesty of this Court in the eyes of public at large.”

The protests against Justice Mantha have divided the legal fraternity in the state. On Wednesday, the protesting group of lawyers ended their agitation, but said those who wanted to continue their boycott of the judge were free to do so.

Bar Association President Arunabh Ghosh said, “Those who are boycotting the court are doing this for their own political purposes. The Bar cannot take such a decision.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said, “We respect the judiciary. That is why partiality is not expected from the judiciary.”

Referring to the protection granted by the court to BJP’s Adhikari, Sen said, “If the High Court gives protection to someone who has his name in so many FIRs, questions will be raised.”