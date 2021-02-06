In infrastructure push, Mamata Banerjee focuses on roads, bridges to link Kolkata rural areas

Mamata Banerjee also announced special financial assistance for tourism industry and waiver of road tax in Transport. (File Photo)

TO COUNTER the Centre’s recent anouncements on infrastructure projects in poll-bound states including West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday gave extra emphasis to road infrastructure projects and proposed construction of around 46,000 new rural roads under ‘Pathasree’ scheme.

She also announced that a large number of bridges and highways would be constructed to connect roads in rural areas.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, while presenting the Union Budget in Parliament on Monday, announced new road infrastructure projects in four poll-bound states – Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal. The finance minister announced road projects worth Rs 25,000 crore in West Bengal that will go to the polls in April-May this year.

Banerjee sharply criticised the announcement and said, “We have done much more on roadways and now the Centre gave a small amount before

the election.”

On Friday, in her budget proposal, Banerjee said, “You are aware that since Independence, only 29,706 km roads were constructed in our state up to 2011. Our government, since 2011, has constructed 89,574 km of new rural roads within a few years. We will construct 46,000 km new rural roads in the next five years, within which 10,000 km new rural roads will be constructed and repaired in the next year under ‘Pathasree’ scheme.” She also allocated Rs 500 crore in this regard.

Also, 16 new bridges and flyover scheme also was announced by the CM, who said feasibility survey will be done for another six projects. For these schemes, an allotment of Rs 2,475 crore was proposed by Banerjee.

She added, “I propose to reconstitute West Bengal Highways Corporation as West Bengal Highway and Bridge Corporation. Apart from construction of road it will also be entrusted with the construction and maintenance of new bridges and flyovers.”

Today, she also announced special financial assistance for tourism industry and waiver of road tax in Transport. Banerjee also today emphasised on air connectivity and said, “In the coming days, in the interest of regional flight connectivity we will make efforts to start flights from Balurghat, Maldah and Cooch Behar.”