In his first campaign speech, Abhishek exhorts TMC cadre to limit BJP to 50 seats

Exhorting supporters to increase the victory margin of the party candidates, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in his first campaign speech after the Assembly elections were announced in West Bengal, told cadres to bring down the BJP’s strength to 50 from 77 in the last Assembly polls.

Addressing a campaign rally at Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas district, Abhishek, who is an MP from Diamond Harbour, said, “Today is 24th March. The second phase of the polling will be on 29th April. Just as I started my campaign from South 24 Parganas, I will end it here as well, in Diamond Harbour… With your blessings in our journey, we pledge to bring the BJP below 50 seats.”

“Those who politicise religion—when they come to your houses for campaigning, ask them what their government, which has been in power at the Centre for almost 13 years now, has done for Patharpratima. Where is the BJP’s report card? This BJP government has stopped funds for 100-days work, Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan, and Sarva Shiksha Mission. Meanwhile, (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee has provided Lakshmir Bhandar to 2.40 crore people by spending Rs 35,000 crore each year. This is how our government works,” Abhishek said.

With local TMC candidate Samir Kumar Jana on the dais, Abhishek said, “In Patharpratima, Samir Da (Jana) won by a margin of over 21,000 votes in 2021. Three years later, when Bapi Halder fought the MP (Lok Sabha) polls, you further blessed him and increased the margin by 4,000 votes, taking it to 25,172. This time, the margin should be 40,000. That is my request.”

Banerjee also targeted the Election Commission (EC) on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and said that party workers will help people to file appeal in the tribunals whose names were listed ‘under adjudication’ and later deleted from the electoral roll.

Accusing the BJP of being behind the EC’s move to carry out SIR in the poll-bound state, the TMC leader said: “Their new weapon is SIR, and they are trying to take away the voting rights of the people. Our chief minister Mamata Banerjee is the only one fighting it in the Supreme Court for the people of West Bengal. No other CM has shown such courage. As long as we are in power, no one will lose their voting rights. If someone’s name is removed from the list, you can appeal at the Tribunal, and our party cadres are there to help and guide you. We are with you—do not be afraid.”

Hitting out at the BJP over the LPG price hike, Abhishek said, “Earlier, LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 400. It is now Rs 1,000. Earlier, tea leaves cost Rs 150, and now they are Rs 400. Milk has gone up from Rs 28 per litre to Rs 60 per litre, and mustard oil has increased to Rs 2,000 from below Rs 100 earlier.”

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“Just think about whom you have voted to power (at the Centre). Every time, they have forced you to stand in queues—for demonetisation, SIR, LPG, and so on. Even our government has made you stand in queues, but for things like Duare Sarkar or Yuva Sathi. On one hand, Mamata Banerjee is giving, whereas Modi ji is taking away,” he added.

Highlighting the party’s development record and future roadmap, Abhishek announced what he termed the TMC’s “five pledges” if the party returns to power. These include continuing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, providing financial aide to women, ensuring pucca houses for all, doorstep delivery of healthcare services, piped drinking water to every household, and old-age pension for all.