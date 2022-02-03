In fresh jibe at Dhankhar, Trinamool chief says ‘herd of horses’ sent to govern state

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday once again hit out at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accusing him of causing interference in the day-to-day functioning of her government. In a fresh jibe at Dhankhar, she claimed that a ‘ghorar paal’ (herd of horses) has been sent to govern West Bengal.

“A herd of horses has been sent here to govern the state. On January 26, I was looking at the mounted policemen. There I saw a horse. Even they (horses of mounted policemen) came to know that there is a herd of horses in the state. Even they are resisting. We did not teach them (horses) to do that. This herd of horses is resisting the one which has been sent to govern the state,” Banerjee . The remark was an apparent reference to the Governor, who is called ‘Rajyapal’ in Bengali and Hindi.

“From morning to night, abuses are hurled at me. Now, these abuses are being thrown at me on my official Twitter handle. Only negative statements on democracy, peace, murder, violence and human rights are being made as if he is looking at us through a binocular. Have you seen what is happening in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tripura and Gujarat?” Banerjee asked.

On Monday, Banerjee said she was ‘forced’ to block Dhankhar on Twitter because of his ‘unethical and unconstitutional’ statements.

“Do I have to answer him on how my government is running various social welfare schemes? He is asking us to follow his instructions. Has he even won a councillor’s election? He has changed political parties ten times. You cannot summon officers without taking the CM’s permission. This is called a democratic system. But he is asking our top government officials to meet him. He is doing this relentlessly,” Banerjee added.