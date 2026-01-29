In first visit as BJP chief to West Bengal, Nitin Nabin targets Mamata Banerjee over infiltration

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, over issues of corruption and lawlessness in the state as well as expressed his concern over the safety and security of Bengal.

Addressing the Bardhaman Division Karyakarta Sammelan at Chitralaya Mela Maidan Nabin in Durgapur on his first visit to the state after assuming the party’s top post, Nabin alleged that the TMC government is appeasing infiltrators, affecting Hindus and it is time to end “jungle raj” in Bengal.

“Even now there are some… which want to make Bengal into Bangladesh and we have to stay vigil as we are seeing the ruling government’s appeasement towards the infiltrators and crores of Hindus are being affected. This government is trying to take Bengal into Bangladesh. But, we BJP workers are ready to make sacrifices to protect Bengal and not allow it to become Bangladesh… We also have to fight for the safety and security of the country as this has opened the door for changing the demography,” he said, asserting that, “This is the time to fight against the present ruling government.”

He warned that continuous demographic changes pose a threat not only to Bengal but to national security as well.

Targeting the Mamata Banerjee government over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the BJP president alleged that the ruling party was spreading misinformation and fear to derail a constitutionally mandated exercise.

Nabin claimed that the Election Commission is acting against illegal infiltrators, and Mamata Banerjee is creating issues to shift focus. “Mamata is trying to create issues. She will be going to Delhi to say that no cooperation is being done. She is playing the game using the District Magistrates as puppets and also harassing the public and saying that EC is creating the problem, whereas EC is trying to push the infiltrators out who do not belong to Bengal, will not get any right…”

On law and order, Nabin referred to a recent rape incident in the Durgapur region and accused the administration of attempting to shield the accused. “The Mamata-government tried to save the accused. I am in awe when we hear Mamata say to the women that what is the need to go out after 7pm. She forgets that it is the women of Bengal who have taken the culture of the state forward and she is telling them to stay inside the houses.”

Story continues below this ad

“The TMC goons who are roaming on the streets and challenging the safety and security of women, I want to tell them we are ready to make any sacrifices to protect the honour of our mothers and sisters,” he added. “This is my first trip to West Bengal and I am proud to say that the only party fighting against the corrupt ruling party is the BJP. This is the soil which gave birth to saints like Swami Vivekananda… many leaders who have not only made this state but also the country proud,” he said.

Recalling the sacrifices of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Nabin stated that it was under his leadership that Bengal’s identity and unity were protected, “It was under his leadership that the then ruling party had planned to merge Bengal with Bangladesh but he had fought against.”

He claimed that the Modi government fulfilled Dr Mookerjee’s dream by abrogating Article 370 and reminded that even the soil of Bengal had contributed to the long struggle for a free and integrated Kashmir, recalling Yuva Morcha. “I remember 2011 from the soil of Bengal a Yuva morcha rally was taken out to end 370. I am happy that even Bengal has its contribution for free Kashmir,” he said.

Turning to the economy, the national BJP chief pointed out Durgapur’s industrial decline, saying new industries are not coming, and the old ones are closing.

Story continues below this ad

“When Mamata government had come, she had shown the dream that new industries will be opened, but instead old industries have been closed down. The youth used to come from all over the country to Durgapur for a job, but now youth from this area are going out in search of jobs. She protested for Singur, and today the people of that area are sad as no new industry has come up,” Nabin said.

Criticising the TMC for attempts to obstruct Durga Puja celebrations, Nitin Nabin said that imposing restrictions on Hindu festivals, while allowing unrestricted azaan reflects discriminatory governance.

Nabin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of West Bengal and the North-East for a Viksit Bharat, which is impossible under the TMC government. He called upon the BJP workers to strengthen booth-level organization, go door to door, expose corruption, and work unitedly to build a Golden Bengal.

Earlier in the day, Nabin launched the “Digital Warrior” campaign to digitally connect the people of West Bengal and Bengalis living across different cities of the country and various parts of the world.