In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries

In Bogtui, a village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, the houses almost run into each other. Yet, in the months since a series of dark events — a murder, a retaliatory attack that led to 10 deaths and now, a suicide — there’s much that divides these haphazard homes.

On March 21, Bhadu Sheikh, 38, a local Trinamool leader and strongman, was killed by his rivals over dubious land deals and extortions. In retaliation, Bhadhu’s men, who suspected his neighbour Mihilal Sheikh’s hand in the murder, engaged in arson in the Purbapara locality. While the men in Mihilal’s family fled the mob, the women and children huddled themselves into some of the family homes. As the mob set some of these houses on fire, 10 people died in the incident. Seven charred bodies, of women and children, including of Mihilal’s wife, daughter and mother, were recovered from a double-storeyed home that was still under construction.

Mihilal Sheikh lost seven of his family members. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Mihilal Sheikh lost seven of his family members. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

As the deaths — shrouded in local politics and dark deals — triggered outrage, the Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI, which made more than 22 arrests, including that of Lalan Sheikh, Bhadu Sheikh’s alleged henchman and the main accused in the Bogtui arson case, on December 4.

But on December 12, Lalan died, allegedly of suicide. He was found hanging from the shower rod in the washroom of a makeshift CBI camp at Rampurhat, 7 km from his home, where he was being kept in custody.

On Friday, Justice Joy Sengupta of the Calcutta High Court directed the DIG of the state Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the incident. The CBI said in court that the post-mortem report had declared Lalan’s death a suicide.

Lalan’s death has deepened the whispers and suspicions among neighbours in Bogtui. Here, loyalties are clearly defined — almost every family either has a male member in jail or absconding, or has lost someone to the arson incident in March.

At Lalan’s home, his family blames the CBI and alleges that they brought him home hours before he was found dead.

“They brought my father and allowed him to meet everyone, including my mother… Why did they do that? CBI officers said he had used a gamcha to hang himself. How is that possible? Where did the gamcha come from? He didn’t have anything on him. The CBI officials must face stringent action for killing my father,” says Lalan Sheikh’s daughter Ruksar Khatoon, 17, surrounded by other women in the family.

“He looked very weak, was barely able to walk. The CBI officials left with him around 2pm and by evening, we heard he was no more,” says Lalan Sheikh’s sister-in-law Jyoti Khatoon, 23, whose husband Raston Sheikh is among those in CBI custody.

Following his death, CBI had declared that Lalan had committed suicide and called the family’s allegations “baseless”.

For nearly eight months since the incident, Lalan Sheikh had evaded arrest until the CBI arrested him on December 4 from an area near Jharkhand.

“My father was not in touch with my mother for five months when the CBI was carrying out raids in the village… Now I feel he was better off that way,” Khatoon says. Her brother Rohan Sheikh, 20, has been in hiding since the March killings.

Across the road from Lalan Sheikh’s home, Mihilal Sheikh, 40, whose seven family members, including his wife, nine-year-old daughter and mother, were charred to death in the March violence, steps out to offer tea to the security personnel who are deployed round the clock outside his house.

“I miss my daughter Musammad Khatoon the most… She was my youngest. Whenever I got back from work, she would run out on hearing the sound of my motorcycle and take my mobile phone from my pocket,” says Sheikh.

Over a month ago, Mihilal married again — to Karishma Bibi, 24. “ Life has to go on, everyone advised me to get married so that I have someone to come home to,” he says.

After the incident, Sheikh, who used to run a grocery shop, landed a government job in Rampurhat’s Cultural office.

“The state government compensated us with a job and Rs 2 lakh each to me and my brothers. I go for work at 10 am and come home by 5 pm,” he says, moving to feed a brood of chicks — “I bought these recently to keep myself busy”.

On his rival Lalan’s death, he says, “The CBI has been investigating the case fairly. How Lalan died is a matter of investigation but we hope it doesn’t affect the pace of the investigation. I lost seven family members. Lalan had to pay the price.”