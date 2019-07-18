In Bengal’s Bhatpara, three injured as fresh violence breaks out

Three persons were injured in fresh incidents of violence in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. This comes a day after police arrested three persons in connection with the fresh wave of violence in the area that has been on the boil since the Lok Sabha elections in May.

Advertising

Last weekend, clashes took place in Bhatpara and Kankinara areas of the district with bombs being hurled at a hospital, which has been closed since then.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders and BJP leaders have been accusing each other of fomenting trouble in the district.

On Wednesday, a group of people protested against reported hurling of bombs when they were allegedly attacked by miscreants. “We were raising our voice against the relentless violence in our area. Suddenly, some miscreants came on motorbikes and accosted us. They started beating us. Three persons were seriously injured. One of them was hit with a revolver on his head,” said Shambhu Shaw, a resident of the area.

According to Shaw, the miscreants also threatened them with dire consequences if they reported the incident to the police.

They later reached Bhatpara police station along with the injured persons and register a complaint. They also accused police of inaction in nabbing the miscreants.

Advertising

“We have received their complaint. We are looking into it. We are taking every possible step to control the violence here,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the local hospital remained closed on Wednesday as well. Kankinara Central School also remained closed as the situation remained tense with prohibitory orders in force in the area.

Shops and markets remained shut in Bhatpara and Jagaddal areas on Tuesday. The authorities had imposed section 144 of the CrPC (prohibitory orders) in and around Bhatpara following the violence on Monday. Though there was no report of any untoward incident in the area on Tuesday, people remained indoors. Ghoshpara, Kanchari Road, Jagdal and Kankinara Bazar in Bhatpara were the most effected areas.

“So far, three persons have been arrested and many others have been detained. Situation is under control,” said a police officer.

Police continued to appeal to people through loudspeakers to maintain peace in the area. People were also told not to pay heed to rumours. Extra forces have been being deployed in the area to for patrolling, police said.