In Bengal, we don’t divide people, but unite them: Mamata

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata on December 30 and participate in a programme at the Garden Reach Naval base, officials said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee added that the ministry concerned has requested her to be present there. She confirmed that she would attend the programme.

Banerjee was speaking during a preparatory meeting in the run-up to the Gangasagar Mela, The Chief Minister asked whether the Prime Minister would be present during the December 30 programme.

When a representative said yes, she replied, “I have been invited. The ministry concerned requested that I be present there. I will be there.”

On December 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited West Bengal to convene a meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council and afterwards, Mamata met Shah.

Recently, Banerjee has targeted Shah over the alleged use of central agencies to “harass” Trinamool Congress leaders in Bengal in connection with

several cases.

A senior TMC leader said, “For the development of the state, it is important to maintain cordial relations with the Centre. Our state has dues from the Centre. If these dues are cleared by maintaining a cordial bond between these two leaders, nothing bad in it.”

Inaugurating the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Park Street on Wednesday, Banerjee said, “In Bengal, we don’t divide people, but unite them. Like every year, Christmas will be celebrated throughout the state.”