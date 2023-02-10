scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
In Bengal, people prefer literature over food: Guv

State Education Minister Bratya Basu, book fair guild’s general secretary Tridiv Chattopadhyay and president Sudhanshu Shekhar Dey, Raj Bhavan Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Kolkata Literature Festival, C V Ananda Bose, Kolkata Book Fair, International Kolkata Book Fair, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsGovernor C V Ananda Bose inaugurates Kolkata Literature Festival at Kolkata International Book Fair, Thursday. Partha Paul

Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday inaugurated the 9th Kolkata Literature Festival at Kolkata Book Fair 2023.

“Food may be more important than books for the common people, but Bengal is the land of Rabindranath Tagore, here people prefer literature over food,” said the Governor.

On the occasion, Bose also recited shlokas from the Gita.

“For becoming a writer, it is not necessary to read literature all day long. Look at Chanakya. He fought battles and wrote Arthashastra, too,” said Bose.

Kolkata Literature Festival director Sujata Sen presided over the inaugural function.

Tanking the Governor, Bratya Bose said, “Honorable Governor himself is associated with literature. I am sure he will like Kolkata Book Fair.”

Thanking the guild, the education minister said, “I think it is very difficult to get a place at the heart of Bengali literature lovers. The guild has done that very well. I hope the Bangla literature festival will be made bigger in the coming days. I am always with you.”

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 03:53 IST
