In Bengal, BJP government to bring UCC Bill this Assembly session

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposed framework to replace religion-based personal laws with one common set of secular laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens. Rooted in Article 44 of the Constitution, it seeks to promote gender justice and national integration.
The new BJP government in West Bengal is planning to bring in a Bill on implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state during the ongoing Assembly session.
During the Assembly elections in the state, the BJP had promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months of being voted to power as part of its manifesto.
“It is likely that the UCC Bill will be introduced in the Assembly and it will be a law in this Assembly session itself. It will be a milestone. It is in tune with our party’s policy of one nation, one law,” said a senior BJP MLA.
According to sources, a business advisory (BA) meeting was held late Thursday evening at the state Assembly, where tabling of the Bills, including UCC, was discussed.
“The Bill may be placed on Monday,” said a source.
The Uniform Civil Code is a proposed framework to replace religion-based personal laws with one common set of secular laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens. Rooted in Article 44 of the Constitution, it seeks to promote gender justice and national integration.
Historically, personal laws, such as the Hindu Marriage Act or Muslim Personal Law, have governed private affairs.
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The BJP has already implemented UCC in Uttarakhand and passed the law in Gujarat.
Assam became the third BJP state to implement UCC and passed a Bill last month after returning to power in the state
The BJP in West Bengal has also promised strict laws against “love jihad”, a term used by the party to refer to the marriage of a Muslim man with a Hindu woman, and “land jihad”, stating that its objective is to protect the state’s “social and territorial integrity” in its manifesto.
Uzma Alam, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said that implementing UCC would infringe the rights of the minorities. “We follow the Constitution of India. This is an infringement of our rights. Nothing should be forced upon us. The BJP government in West Bengal should understand this,” he told The Indian Express.
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His colleague, Mohd Kamrudzaman, said, “In a secular country, UCC is unacceptable. Muslims will protest.”
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
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Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More