In Bengal, BJP government to bring UCC Bill this Assembly session

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposed framework to replace religion-based personal laws with one common set of secular laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens. Rooted in Article 44 of the Constitution, it seeks to promote gender justice and national integration.

The new BJP government in West Bengal is planning to bring in a Bill on implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state during the ongoing Assembly session.

During the Assembly elections in the state, the BJP had promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months of being voted to power as part of its manifesto.

“It is likely that the UCC Bill will be introduced in the Assembly and it will be a law in this Assembly session itself. It will be a milestone. It is in tune with our party’s policy of one nation, one law,” said a senior BJP MLA.