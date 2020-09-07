In Bengal, 3 positive takeaways this week: Recovery rate jumps, positivity rate drops, case growth slows

The weekly positivity rate fell from 7.36 per cent the week before to 6.7 per cent, despite increased testing. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

West Bengal continued to be on the mend this week as its Covid-19 discharge rate crossed 85 per cent on Sunday, with a total 1.54 lakh people having recovered from the disease till date. Of the 10 states with the most cases, only three more have higher recovery rates.

In a relief for health authorities, the average weekly infection growth rate dropped below 2 per cent for the first time — it was 1.87 per cent — with 21,003 cases being added during the week. Last week (August 24-30), 20,915 new cases were detected. The doubling rate of infection — calculated over seven-day average growth — slowed further, rising from 32.5 days the week before to 37 days.

The weekly positivity rate fell from 7.36 per cent the week before to 6.7 per cent, despite increased testing. The overall test positivity rate dropped consistently throughout the week, and was 8.37 per cent on Sunday. This week, the state health authorities conducted 3,13,294 tests — over 10 per cent more than the week before.

Due to this surge in recoveries the state’s active caseload dropped from 25,657 at the end of last week to 23,218.

West Bengal, however, recorded more deaths for the second straight week, reporting 386 fatalities. Most of these deaths (278) were reported from Kolkata, its three adjoining districts, and Hooghly.

According to the health department data, despite increasing recovery, the situation remains concerning in North and South 24 Parganas. Both these neighbouring districts of Kolkata are witnessing a renewed infection surge. While the northern district added 4,310 cases, 224 more than the week before, South 24 Parganas recorded 1,247 infections. The week before, it had reported 1,209 cases.

In North Bengal, active cases in Darjeeling dropped to 668. As recent as last month, the situation in the district was not improving beyond a point, but that now seems to be changing slowly. The district still tops the toll outside the epicentre with 81 fatalities, six of which occurred this week.

Malda, the only district in the region apart from Darjeeling to report more than 5,000 cases till date, saw its active cases drop to 290.

