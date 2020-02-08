In a first, ABVP fields candidates for Jadavpur University elections

The ABVP has fielded candidates for the central panels of Engineering and Arts faculties, said an ABVP state leader. The ABVP has fielded candidates for the central panels of Engineering and Arts faculties, said an ABVP state leader.

For the first time ever, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — the students’ wing of RSS — has fielded candidates for the February 9 students’ union election in the Jadavpur University.

The ABVP has fielded candidates for the central panels of Engineering and Arts faculties, said an ABVP state leader. The central panels have two chairpersons, two general secretaries and four assistant general secretaries. The ABVP has also fielded candidates for the posts of class representatives.

“We have witnessed a lot of support from students supporting ABVP. So, we have decided to field our candidates there,” said Suvadeep Karmakar, chairperson of ABVP’s Arts department in JU.

“The general students are peeved with the disruptive policies of gherao and demonstrations by the Left-leaning students and anti-national slogans raised during agitations and are looking for a change,” he added.

The SFI, however, exuded confidence about winning the polls. “Right-wing forces will not be able to make inroads in the liberal space of JU any time,” said SFI leader Debraj Debnath.

The AISA and the Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) are also fighting the polls that will be held in the JU after a gap of three years. With PTI inputs

