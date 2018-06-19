In 2019, fight will be between PM Modi and rest of India: Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi

West Bengal AICC in-charge Gaurav Gogoi launches West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee’s website, in Kolkata on Monday, June 18, 2018. State party president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee are also seen. (PTI Photo) West Bengal AICC in-charge Gaurav Gogoi launches West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee’s website, in Kolkata on Monday, June 18, 2018. State party president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee are also seen. (PTI Photo)

The newly appointed All India Congress Committee in-charge of West Bengal Gaurav Gogoi on Monday expressed hope that his party would form the government in 2019 and said the country would witnesses a contest between the BJP and rest of India.

“It is in our DNA to make a comeback. The people of the country want to oust this anti-people government. The BJP tries to pitch this question as to who will fight against Modi. Our answer to that question is that in next Lok Sabha polls the contest would be between Modi and the people of this country. It would be BJP versus the rest of India,” Gogoi said at the state Congress headquarters in Kolkata.

Gogoi took over the charge as AICC in-charge of the state from veteran party leader C.P. Joshi last month.

In his maiden visit to the state after taking charge of the new role, Gogoi held his first meeting with the state Congress leadership on Monday.

Responding to a query on how the party would fight against the TMC in Bengal, Gogoi said, “There is still time to think over our strategy. It is too early to comment. Decision will be taken keeping the best interests of the party in mind. We are holding talks with our state unit to understand its views on it.”

