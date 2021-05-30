Impressive improvement in Bengal’s Covid situation: CM

COVID CASES have decreased in the state and the rate at which these are declining is “impressive”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. The state government also announced it has relaxed the norms for jute mills. It added that jute industries can use 40 per cent of their labour force in a shift instead of 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, new Covid cases continued to dip in the past 24 hours and the single-day death toll also dropped below 150. On Saturday, 11,514 persons tested positive and the state witnessed 148 deaths. The total death toll in the state now stands at 15,268.

In the past 24 hours, the number of active patients in West Bengal decreased to 1,02,398 as the number of persons discharged is more than the number of persons who tested positive in the past 24 hours. On Saturday 18,774 patients were discharged after being cured of the infection. The total number of discharged person increased to 12,37,290. The discharge rate became 91.32%.

In North 24 Parganas, 2,441 persons tested positive and in Kolkata, 1,735 persons tested positive in the past 24 hours. In Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and Howrah new cases stood at 604, 895, 842 respectively. Paschim Midnapore and Nadia also recorded 533 and 682 positive cases. In North Bengal, the highest cases were recorded in Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling :397 and 446 in the past 24 hours.