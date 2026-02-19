‘Implementation is rendered illusory’: Plea in Calcutta HC seeks Udan Yatri Cafés behind airport security gates to counter ‘exorbitant’ prices

An advocate on Tuesday filed a Public Interest Litigation at the Calcutta High Court questioning the proper implementation of the Centre’s Udan Yatri Café scheme at airports, and seeking better access to these pocket-friendly outlets.
Advocate Akash Sharma filed the PIL under Article 226 of the Constitution against the Union of India through the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Airports Authority of India, and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.
The writ petition seeks directions upon the respondent authorities to ensure the availability of at least one Udan Yatri Café outlet at subsidised notified prices both outside the security check area and within the post-security airside hold area at airports. It also seeks to frame uniform placement and operational guidelines, to provide basic variants such as unsweetened tea and coffee for health-restricted passengers, and to file compliance reports regarding effective implementation.
The PIL is to be taken up on March 2 as a new motion before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen.
‘Welfare scheme becomes practically inaccessible’
According to Sharma, the Udan Yatri Cafes are currently located outside the security screening area, and after security clearance, passengers are unable to access them.
In his petition, Sharma pointed out that the Udan Yatri Café initiative was introduced to provide passengers with basic refreshments at controlled, subsidised prices at airports and to protect them from the high prices charged for food, water, tea, and coffee inside the terminals.
Sharma further stated that though the scheme has been introduced at many airports across the country, including Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, and Hollongi, in several instances, only a single outlet has been established, and only in the pre-security check-in area.
“The welfare scheme becomes practically inaccessible to security-cleared passengers, and its implementation is rendered illusory. A welfare policy cannot be implemented in a way that neutralises its benefits through restrictive placements and barriers. The PIL seeks practical implementation so that affordable options are actually available in areas where passengers wait to board,” Sharma said in his plea.
According to Sharma, the scheme has been welcomed by middle-class passengers, who cannot afford the exorbitantly priced food and beverages at the Calcutta airport.
Huge demand, rising footfall at airports
The petition relies on public-domain reports and official statements indicating that the scheme was conceived after concerns were raised about steep airport food prices, and that the first such café at Kolkata airport saw heavy public use, reportedly serving tens of thousands of passengers in its first month.
It also stated that passenger feedback across platforms shows sustained demand for similar affordable outlets within post-security hold areas where travellers spend longer waiting periods.
The petitioner also refers to the growth in air passenger traffic, stating that passenger volumes have crossed 20 crore in the first half of the current financial year, thereby increasing the number of affected travellers.
According to Sharma, he also submitted a detailed representation in January 2026 to the authorities, seeking corrective measures and the placement of Udan Yatri Café outlets both outside and inside security areas, but received no response or action.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More