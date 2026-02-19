‘Implementation is rendered illusory’: Plea in Calcutta HC seeks Udan Yatri Cafés behind airport security gates to counter ‘exorbitant’ prices

The Udan Yatri Cafes are currently located outside the security screening area, and after security clearance, passengers are unable to access them. (Photo: Facebook/@AmitBajaj)

An advocate on Tuesday filed a Public Interest Litigation at the Calcutta High Court questioning the proper implementation of the Centre’s Udan Yatri Café scheme at airports, and seeking better access to these pocket-friendly outlets.

Advocate Akash Sharma filed the PIL under Article 226 of the Constitution against the Union of India through the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Airports Authority of India, and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

The writ petition seeks directions upon the respondent authorities to ensure the availability of at least one Udan Yatri Café outlet at subsidised notified prices both outside the security check area and within the post-security airside hold area at airports. It also seeks to frame uniform placement and operational guidelines, to provide basic variants such as unsweetened tea and coffee for health-restricted passengers, and to file compliance reports regarding effective implementation.