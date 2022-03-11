Impact of our success will be felt in Bengal: BJP

AFTER A string of electoral setbacks in the state since the Assembly polls last year, the West Bengal BJP on Thursday claimed that it was “bolstered” by the party’s win in Assembly elections in four out of five states. Buoyed by the party’s success, especially in the Uttar Pradesh election, the state leadership took out a victory rally in the city. Party workers distributed sweets among the people and played with saffron colour.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said the impact of his party’s results would be felt in West Bengal as well. “We are now on the backfoot here but the BJP will fight till the end to oust the TMC in Bengal. The impact of our performance in UP and other states will definitely be felt here. This will boost the morale of our leaders and workers here. This will inspire us to put up a better performance in Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and also in the 2026 Assembly polls,” said Majumdar.

He also exuded confidence that the BJP would remain in power at the Centre after 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “There is a saying that for a political party the way to Delhi is through Uttar Pradesh. Today’s result is indicative to the fact that Narendra Modi ji will [again] become the Prime Minister of the country after 2024 (Lok Sabha election). We want to dedicate this electoral victory (in four states) to the people. Now every state will want to see the development done by the PM,” he said.

Majumdar also took a dig at the TMC for failing to win in the Goa Assembly polls.

“(Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee went to Goa to play football as that is a football-loving state. She believed that her “Khela hobe” (Game on) slogan will work there as well. But she and her party have conceded 10 goals in Goa,” said Majumdar, in a reference to the TMC’s drubbing in that state.

The BJP MP from Balurghat also said that with AAP winning the Punjab Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would now be the “true contender” to lead the Opposition alliance. “A lot of things were said on who will become the face of the Opposition in 2024. Our leader is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now there is no presence of the TMC outside Bengal. AAP has now won Punjab, apart from Delhi (where it is the ruling party). So now Arvind Kejriwal has the moral ground to become the face of the Opposition. Mamata Banerjee’s leadership is now facing a challenge,” he said.