IMD warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds in West Bengal for next 3 days

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By Jigisha Seal
The India Meteorological Department has warned of enhanced thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds sweeping across both north and south Bengal for the next couple of days.
The IMD bulletin stated that favourable meteorological conditions with strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal and intense thunderstorm activity is set to sweep across the state till March 21. The impact was particularly visible in north Bengal even as Coochbehar reported hailstorms while Jalpaiguri witnessed heavy to extremely heavy rain at few places. Oodlabari Tea Estate (Jalpaiguri) recorded 22cm of rain, being the highest in the region. South Bengal received light to moderate rain as of Thursday.
South Bengal districts such as Bankura, East Burdwan, Nadia, Hooghly, Birbhum and West Burdwan are expected to receive light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning as of Thursday. Wind speed may reach 50-60 kmph with scattered hail activity. The IMD has issued an orange alert for south Bengal districts, the intensity of which is likely to peak on Friday and Saturday, with expected thunder squalls and gusty winds up to 60-70 kmph across several districts, including Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Paschim Midnapore, Purab Burdwan, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Hooghly and Howrah.
Conditions in north Bengal are likely to take a more severe turn. Heavy rain (07-11 cm) is likely to occur at one or two places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts as of March 19 with an increase in intensity over the next day (07-20 cm) accompanied with hail at one or two places. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph are likely to occur at few places with an increase in speed to 50-60 kmph till March 21. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off West Bengal and north Odisha coast during March 20 and 21 as high intensity winds with 40-50 kmph speed gusting to 60 kmph are expected. Authorities have urged residents to take shelter during thunderstorms, avoid standing under trees or near electric poles, and stay away from water bodies. Traffic movement may also be congested in vulnerable areas. The weather is expected to gradually improve from March 22 onwards.
(Jigisha Seal is an intern with the Kolkata office of The Indian Express)
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